Aureus Asset Management Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Position by $528,333; Stock Rose; As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Channing Capital Management Increased Its Position

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 89,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.36 million, down from 95,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $98.24. About 2.01 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 27,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 356,113 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.50 million, up from 329,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 9.46M shares traded or 16.64% up from the average. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Rev $615.4M; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 10.36 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

