Aureus Asset Management Decreased Its Intel (INTC) Position by $500,174; As Caci International Cl A (CACI) Share Price Rose, Sawgrass Asset Management Raised Its Holding by $449,820

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 10,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 15,059 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $721,000, down from 25,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.76. About 16.03 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES FILES SECOND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTEL; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – BOARD VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO EXTEND ANDY BRYANT’S TERM AS INTEL CHAIRMAN

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI) by 64.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 5,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 3,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $226.15. About 148,167 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 28/03/2018 – Defense contractor CACI withdraws offer for CSRA; 21/04/2018 – DJ CACI International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACI); 02/05/2018 – CACI 3Q REV. $1.12B, EST. $1.12B; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CACI 4Q EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 19/03/2018 – CACI Provides Detailed And Factual Information Regarding Its Proposal To Acquire CSRA For $44.00 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 7,514 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Advisor Prns Lc has invested 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York reported 0.05% stake. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 64,800 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation owns 0.03% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 624,635 shares. Johnson Financial Group, Wisconsin-based fund reported 177 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 4,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 6,400 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Phocas Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 57,671 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 8,200 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 283,683 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 19,185 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,414 shares to 755,213 shares, valued at $43.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 686,762 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.23 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

