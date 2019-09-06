Aureus Asset Management Decreased Hasbro (HAS) Position by $452,200 as Stock Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Increased by Riverbridge Partners Llc

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 11,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 799,519 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.30M, up from 787,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $138.72. About 10.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 5,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.68% . The institutional investor held 6,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $576,000, down from 12,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 219,671 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 22.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 08/05/2018 – Mattel (MAT), Hasbro (HAS) Active on Renewed Chatter; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees Acquisition Closing During 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO 1Q EMERGING BRANDS REV. -6%; 14/05/2018 – Hasbro at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – HASBRO TO BUY SABAN BRANDS’ POWER RANGERS & OTHER ENTERTAINMENT; 06/04/2018 – HASBRO INC HAS.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE TO $96 FROM $110; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Loss/Shr 90c; 18/05/2018 – Hasbro Trademarks a Favorite Smell from Childhood: The PLAY-DOH Scent

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Kathryn A has 0.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,861 shares. Becker holds 665,010 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Intl Grp has invested 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cleararc Capital has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Churchill Management has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hourglass Ltd invested in 3,730 shares or 0.13% of the stock. St Germain D J Inc accumulated 37,275 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwartz Investment Counsel accumulated 0.07% or 11,350 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability stated it has 537,544 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv, a Michigan-based fund reported 9,676 shares. First Mercantile Trust invested in 63,583 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,222 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rb All Cap Growth Fund Investo (RIVRX) by 22,514 shares to 18,470 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 43,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 488,589 shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% or 18,634 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 35,308 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Prudential Financial has 107,225 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial owns 55,963 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 158,006 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Old National Bank & Trust In invested in 3,394 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Groesbeck Invest Corp Nj invested in 4,617 shares. Alethea Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). 10,449 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory Lc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.26% or 174,386 shares. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 9,700 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% or 4,300 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation holds 15,331 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.