Aureus Asset Management Cut Zoetis Class A (ZTS) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Skyline Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Ryder System (R) by $1.52 Million

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (R) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 24,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 148,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, down from 173,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ryder System Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 223,803 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 27/03/2018 – Ryder: Platform Allows Companies to Lend, Borrow Idle Commercial Vehicles; 04/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive; 30/03/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/04/2018 – Ryder System: MXD Group is E-Commerce Fulfillment Provider; 22/05/2018 – Ryder Introduces RyderGyde™, a Mobile Commercial Fleet Management App and the Only One of its Kind to Offer the Ability to Schedule Maintenance Services within Seconds; 09/05/2018 – Ryder Named “Corporation of the Year” at Automotive Global Awards North America; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR 2018 FORECAST FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Ryder Enters the Sharing Economy with COOP by Ryder™, the First-Ever Peer-to-Peer Digital Platform for Commercial Vehicle Sharing; 29/03/2018 – Golf-Ryder takes first-round lead, Fowler shoots 66 in Houston; 06/04/2018 – Golf-Ryder Cup warrior Reed ready to fly solo for Augusta glory

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 18,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 183,211 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.44 million, down from 201,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.49% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.06M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis First-Quarter Profit Benefits From Tax Changes; Backs 2018 Guidance; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,849 shares to 138,985 shares, valued at $26.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

