Aureus Asset Management Cut First Republic Bank (FRC) Position By $477,000; Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Had 1 Bulls

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased First Republic Bank (FRC) stake by 2.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 4,770 shares as First Republic Bank (FRC)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 208,511 shares with $20.95 million value, down from 213,281 last quarter. First Republic Bank now has $15.04B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 13,133 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 24/05/2018 – First Republic Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 13 Days; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M

Among 2 analysts covering Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Weingarten Realty Investors has $32 highest and $27.5000 lowest target. $29.75’s average target is 9.70% above currents $27.12 stock price. Weingarten Realty Investors had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BTIG Research. See Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Neutral New Target: $27.5000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Rating: Buy New Target: $32 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $206.91 million for 18.17 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) stake by 38,155 shares to 101,929 valued at $18.60M in 2019Q1. It also upped Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) stake by 1,973 shares and now owns 227,129 shares. Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) was raised too.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “8 Top Regional and Mid-Cap Bank Picks to Survive a Choppy 2020 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Republic Bank DEP SHS RP PFD H declares $0.3203 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Four Wealth Managers Join First Republic in New York Area – Business Wire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK has $112 highest and $9800 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 17.83% above currents $89.39 stock price. FIRST REPUBLIC BANK had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The stock of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Would Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visit Weingarten For A Recession-Resistant ~6% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How To Look At Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Weingarten Realty Investors’s (NYSE:WRI) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 9,019 shares traded. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.29/Shr-FFO $2.35/Shr; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – INCREASING 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $2.29 TO $2.35; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q Rev $132.5M; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13