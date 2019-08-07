Aureus Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Applied Materials (AMAT); As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Shares Rose, Jd Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.46 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 14,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 68,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 53,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 3.90M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 39.47 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 16/05/2018 – GE: $200M GAS TURBINE ORDERS BACKLOG WITH POWER PRODUCERS; 21/05/2018 – GE SAYS DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $11.1B; 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Investors Buy General Electric (GE) Stock at Its Current Levels? – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric’s Solar Move Warrants Attention – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “GE workers to vote on revised labor agreement next week – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cove Street Cap Limited Liability holds 0.45% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 369,500 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 7.47M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Llp owns 26.14M shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 41,079 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 792,254 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 600,697 shares stake. Ironwood Fin Lc has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hallmark Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 12,855 shares. Continental Advisors Lc holds 1.94% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 417,029 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 21,839 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Condor Capital Management holds 33,843 shares. Franklin Resource owns 68.36 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.08% or 4.22M shares. 40,172 were accumulated by Linscomb Williams Incorporated.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 17,140 shares to 20,051 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 3,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,648 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).