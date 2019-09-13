Aureus Asset Management Boosted Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Holding by $358,400; Allete (ALE) Shares Rose While Us Bancorp De Cut Its Holding

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 4,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 25,721 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 29,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 32,121 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit to Build, Own and Operate 80-Megawatt Wind Energy Facility Near Great Falls, Montana; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 68,323 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35M, up from 66,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.65B market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $8.37 during the last trading session, reaching $226.13. About 259,860 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice

Analysts await ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. ALE’s profit will be $34.61 million for 32.54 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by ALLETE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 73% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Interested In ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

