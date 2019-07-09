Aureus Asset Management Boosted Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Lifted Position

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 146.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516.98M, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.3. About 879,275 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Travel Season; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees 2Q EPS $1.34-EPS $1.36; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Montreal Hotel to Private Investor; 30/05/2018 – DHOFAR TOURISM CO SAYS MIRBAT MARRIOTT RESORT, OWNED BY THE COMPANY, WAS SUBJECT TO VARIOUS DAMAGES DUE TO MEKUNU CYCLONE; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 16/03/2018 – Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson 2017 Total Pay $13.3M Vs. $12.3M Prior Year; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 14,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 53,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 9.73M shares traded or 2.30% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $1.22; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH) by 7,970 shares to 372,407 shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,330 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,100 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Covington Cap Management holds 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 22,470 shares. 2,388 are owned by Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 13,900 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund holds 0.16% or 18,876 shares. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.16% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 77,487 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd reported 115,479 shares. Principal Grp holds 0.13% or 3.62M shares. Farmers And Merchants stated it has 625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg invested in 0.03% or 82,238 shares. Epoch Invest Ptnrs reported 8.20 million shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 400,417 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Patten Gru stated it has 8,310 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

