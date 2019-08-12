Aureus Asset Management Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position By $538,461; Geode Capital Management Has Lowered Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 2.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 2,849 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 138,985 shares with $26.40M value, up from 136,136 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $904.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $200.22. About 18.40 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q iPhone Rev $38.03B; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 1.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 113,220 shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 5.99 million shares with $91.74M value, down from 6.10M last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.86. About 2.53M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 45% Reduction in Brands, 39% Reduction in Number of Employees; 20/03/2018 – Starboard says four of its Newell Brands board nominees withdraw; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value Buys New 3.8% Position in Newell Brands; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders; 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 12/04/2018 – NEWELL’S WADDINGTON IS SAID TO DRAW BIDDERS INCLUDING NOVOLEX

Among 7 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Newell Brands had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate owns 342,168 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 17,171 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 66,194 shares. Mai Capital, Ohio-based fund reported 205,493 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 16,272 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. City Company invested in 0% or 157 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Limited Liability invested in 81,940 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Corp owns 127,747 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 70,257 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 94,112 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 65,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited accumulated 0.02% or 228,173 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,982 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) stake by 223 shares to 2,985 valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) stake by 52,172 shares and now owns 337,922 shares. Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 79 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, March 14. Macquarie Research has “Hold” rating and $149 target. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by UBS.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Msci Japan Etf stake by 5,764 shares to 12,919 valued at $707,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 9,140 shares and now owns 52,644 shares. Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Notis has 3.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Wealth Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 3.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding invested 3.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.12M were accumulated by Gulf Int Comml Bank (Uk). Moreover, A D Beadell Inv Counsel has 1.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,090 shares. Lederer & Assoc Counsel Ca has invested 4.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 31,230 shares. First Fin Bancorporation holds 55,381 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. First Manhattan has 3.14 million shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Company invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co accumulated 63,511 shares. 20,871 are owned by Fragasso Incorporated. Arvest Financial Bank Division has 1.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 145,525 shares.