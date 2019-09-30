Aurelius Capital Management LP Stake In Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Was Upped; Clark Capital Management Group Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) Has Raised by $10.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 294,117 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 360,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.01M, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 21/03/2018 – Elliott offers more financial support to AC Milan; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team

