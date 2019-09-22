Aurelius Capital Management LP Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Raised by $5.75 Million; As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stock Value Rose, Legal & General Group Plc Lifted Position

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 17,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The institutional investor held 70,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, up from 52,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.86. About 300,092 shares traded or 7.89% up from the average. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 81C TO 87C, EST. 83C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories Sees 2Q Adj EPS 81c-Adj EPS 87c; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 76C; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 06/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC SLAB.O : BENCHMARK STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $120; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Completes Acquisition Of Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SLAB shares while 67 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 38.27% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested in 0.02% or 5,524 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 29,118 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 2,458 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 74 shares. Brinker Capital Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,130 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 8,105 shares. 31,075 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Royal Bancorp Of Canada accumulated 13,905 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 188,725 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,441 shares. Cambridge Comm invested in 0.03% or 4,856 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 470,698 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 110,180 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $56.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 107,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 53,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl holds 0.09% or 2.31 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 4,600 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Diamond Hill Management reported 108,036 shares stake. M&T Comml Bank Corporation owns 11,766 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 48,600 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Schafer Cullen Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 9,795 shares. 2,700 are owned by Numerixs Invest Technologies. Atria Ltd Liability Company reported 100,190 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 7,047 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 25,651 shares. Prudential invested 0.01% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.02M shares.

