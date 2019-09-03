Aurelius Capital Management LP Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Has Lowered by $22.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Shares Declined, Bank Of The West Has Trimmed Holding

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 9,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,163 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 43,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.54. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 12/03/2018 – 71TB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – 30FR: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon Early Redemption; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 20/04/2018 – 76WU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/03/2018 – 66VW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Scharf plays it pragmatic at debut investor day; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.52. About 423,830 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12,242 shares to 97,372 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

