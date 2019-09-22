Aurelius Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO); Employees Retirement System Of Texas Upped Its Voya Finl (VOYA) Holding

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 982,513 shares traded or 78.63% up from the average. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 57,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95 million, up from 123,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 835,814 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Real Estate Adds Gaming and Leisure; 15/05/2018 – Voya Financial Celebrates Fifth Anniversary of National Day of Service; 17/04/2018 – Voya Recognizes 100 Best W!se High Schools Teaching Personal Finance; 22/03/2018 – Voya Financial Enhances its Suite of Digital Retirement Planning Capabilities to Support the Special Needs Community; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Voya Advisers Agree to Repay Clients and Settle Charges That They Failed to Disclose Securities Lending Conflict; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to seven classes of notes to be issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Holding has invested 0.02% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 0% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northern Trust Corporation owns 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group LP owns 144,715 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 78,383 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. 14,785 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 14,068 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 247,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 119,740 shares. Zweig accumulated 317,498 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.01% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Putnam Ltd Liability has 0.68% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 7.23M shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,557 activity.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 72,000 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,000 shares, and cut its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).