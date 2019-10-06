Aurelius Capital Management LP Holding In Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Was Has Increased; Citigroup (C) Holder Overbrook Management Has Lowered Stake by $360,290 as Stock Value Rose

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 5,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 521,625 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.53M, down from 526,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $350 MLN 4.450% SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2027 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 586,443 shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tegean Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 12.41% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Dupont Management, Delaware-based fund reported 14,068 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 154,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Voya Management Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 17,598 shares. Stifel has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 65,200 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Communications reported 0.03% stake. Natixis reported 94,783 shares. Bank Of America De reported 533,614 shares stake. Gam Ag owns 33,883 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 12,100 are held by Amp Investors Limited. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc holds 0% or 855 shares in its portfolio.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since October 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $484.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 234,825 shares to 250,804 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.