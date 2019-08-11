Aurelius Capital Management LP Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Lowered by $22.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Lowered Its Insmed (INSM) Position by $1.40 Million

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 919,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73M, down from 967,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.25% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $16.23. About 1.10 million shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/05/2018 – Insmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 17/05/2018 – INSMED APPOINTS LEO LEE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – INSMED SAYS SUBMITTED NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE; 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 785,849 shares traded or 34.07% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $293 MLN VS $527 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Insmed Incorporated (INSM) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Insmed (INSM) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed closes stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold INSM shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs accumulated 8,747 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 122,085 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 25 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 419,182 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 18,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moody National Bank Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,393 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 96,075 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 21,177 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 32,954 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 19,599 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 598,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Ltd Com holds 11,654 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp Inc Inc De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.24M shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Goldentree Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 542,517 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 224,005 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 393,722 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability Com holds 273,689 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cipher LP invested in 45,278 shares. Private Advisor Gp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,571 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 3.44M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 13,532 shares. Kemnay Advisory accumulated 24,624 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.