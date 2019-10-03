Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $5.75 Million; Share Value Declined; As Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Valuation Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Has Upped by $2.81 Million Its Stake

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 38,623 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 480% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The hedge fund held 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40M, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.68. About 170,605 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 27,500 shares to 33,100 shares, valued at $577,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.