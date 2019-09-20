Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Stock Value Declined; Radnet (RDNT) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Boosted Position

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $747.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 86,512 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 105,009 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 151,314 shares. 13,169 are held by Daiwa Group. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 2.37 million shares stake. Franklin Inc invested in 0% or 26,445 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Los Angeles And Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 376,387 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia has invested 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 14,068 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). C M Bidwell & Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nfc Limited Liability Corp has 4.98% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 633,240 were reported by Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco Ltd Llc.