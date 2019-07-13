Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $22.00 Million as Share Price Rose; South Texas Money Management LTD Position in Adobe (ADBE) Cut as Valuation Rose

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 450,386 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 321,886 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.78M, down from 324,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 82% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 12% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). M Securities reported 214,288 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. The New York-based Venor Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 15.59% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Taconic Advsr LP has 2.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Co has invested 0.33% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Nomura Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Taylor Asset Mgmt invested in 550,650 shares or 15.93% of the stock. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited reported 1,995 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 3.71 million shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 1.20 million shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 25,280 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 127,935 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Retail Bank accumulated 9,216 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. 30,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $7.39 million. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million worth of stock. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Night Owl Cap Mngmt Lc holds 3.29% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 34,476 shares. Dana Invest has invested 0.85% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Td Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glaxis Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 5.62% or 7,100 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc has invested 0.68% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Strategic Glob Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 80,706 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Meridian Counsel Inc invested in 7,675 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 253,260 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd has 0.43% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fred Alger Incorporated holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.71M shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.37% or 60,788 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: XLK, MA, ADBE, ORCL – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: UBER, JBL, ADBE, SHOP – Investorplace.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for June 18, 2019 : ADBE, JBL, LZB – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Cloud: How This Will Effect Tomorrow Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 84,730 shares to 350,719 shares, valued at $31.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 106,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 936,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Sp (NYSE:BABA).