Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $22.00 Million; Bio (TECH) Stock Price Rose While Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Holding by $744,480

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.62. About 186,983 shares traded or 23.55% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 484,333 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It’s Well Reserved for Its Municipal Exposures; 23/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT’S EINHORN PITCHES SHORT OF ASSURED GUARANTY; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com owns 17,715 shares. Kahn Brothers Grp Incorporated De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Caxton Associates LP accumulated 5,999 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0.02% or 479,313 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 7.27 million shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 3.61M shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 28,700 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gideon Advisors Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 11,490 shares. Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Philadelphia Finance Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd reported 665,746 shares or 4.98% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 2.67 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 472,140 shares stake. 4,571 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Lc. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 23,874 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 671,595 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,428 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 11,051 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.97% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 11,191 shares. Carroll Assocs Inc accumulated 0% or 75 shares. New York-based Sandler Mngmt has invested 0.63% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Ftb Advsrs stated it has 88 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 19,582 shares. Caprock Gp Inc invested in 0.12% or 3,145 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.37% or 44,186 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0.01% or 15,080 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Hudson Bay Management LP owns 50,236 shares. 16,262 are owned by Gam Hldgs Ag. Riverbridge Ptnrs Llc stated it has 1.64% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.