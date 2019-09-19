Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $5.75 Million; Share Price Declined; Hap Trading Has Decreased Metlife (MET) Holding as Share Price Rose

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89 million, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 247,346 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 83.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 217,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 44,173 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19M, down from 262,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 2.81 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 22/03/2018 – MetLife Forms Strategic Alliance with EY to Deliver Workplace Financial Wellness Solution; 22/05/2018 – MetLife Announces New $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 08/05/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL -AGREED TO SELL ABOUT 1.33 PCT SHAREHOLDING IN PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 1.34 BLN RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S: LEGACY BUSINESS SALES LIKELY TO INCREASE FURTHER FOR NORTH AMERICAN LIFE INSURERS; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE’S GOULART COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TELEVISION INTERVIEW

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,300 shares to 51,200 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (Call) (NYSE:WFC) by 236,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Named to the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Index – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What MetLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Names Lyndon Oliver as Treasurer – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.52 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hgk Asset Mgmt holds 172,942 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Ajo LP has 1.53M shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 188,012 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Idaho-based Selway Asset has invested 0.45% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Oakworth holds 3,584 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tompkins Fin holds 2,216 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.55% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.12% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Moreover, Perkins Coie Tru Com has 0.99% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 43,705 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 0.1% stake. Alps Advsrs accumulated 726,346 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Meyer Handelman Company reported 81,800 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Regent Investment Management Ltd stated it has 20,331 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 945 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,504 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 303,433 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 14,165 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Board. Utah Retirement owns 18,979 shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 2,258 shares. Natixis holds 0.03% or 94,783 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 9,184 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 78,383 shares. D E Shaw reported 99,641 shares. Raging Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.91% or 408,508 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 237,936 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 8,412 shares. 19,923 are owned by Amalgamated State Bank. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech reported 376,387 shares stake.

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 135% – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 62% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Assured Guaranty Ltd.’s (NYSE:AGO) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings (NYSE:BJ) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 13% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.