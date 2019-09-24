Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $5.75 Million; Avalon Global Asset Management Raised Its Holding in 2U (TWOU) by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Declined

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.57. About 478,991 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 14/05/2018 – Goldentree Asset Buys New 1% Position in Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The hedge fund held 120,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.55M, up from 92,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.17. About 1.62M shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Rev $92.3M; 04/05/2018 – 2U Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brigade Limited Partnership reported 0.59% stake. Diamond Hill Cap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Mackenzie Fincl holds 528,666 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 2,192 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 57 shares. Boston Prns reported 1.92 million shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Creative Planning invested in 9,045 shares. Parametric Ltd holds 247,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 32,729 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech stated it has 376,387 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brandywine Investment Management Lc has 0.09% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 303,433 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 728,833 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of accumulated 0.01% or 16,500 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $45.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $211.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,900 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

