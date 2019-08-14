Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Stock Declined; As Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Share Price Declined, Clark Estates Boosted Stake by $319,200

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 490,469 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM $73M; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 104,298 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 87,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $17.6. About 34,675 shares traded. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’; 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold MANU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership invested in 2,945 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 29,581 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 188,761 shares. United Kingdom-based Lindsell Train Ltd has invested 4.07% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 2,418 shares. Invesco holds 0% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) or 90,118 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 90,060 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com reported 51,500 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Roundview Capital Limited Liability Com holds 46,401 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Art Advsrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 14,308 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited has 2,153 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 88,880 shares to 345,561 shares, valued at $18.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,000 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nfc Limited Liability Company holds 5.59% or 426,203 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 25,280 shares. Sei Invs Com accumulated 468 shares or 0% of the stock. Thornburg Mngmt invested in 0.71% or 1.66 million shares. Diamond Hill holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 120,745 shares. Axa holds 0.04% or 232,900 shares in its portfolio. Burney stated it has 31,400 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Hbk Invs LP reported 44,915 shares. Int has 1,830 shares. Pnc Serv holds 0% or 2,334 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). James Inv Rech accumulated 12,447 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 11,654 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.