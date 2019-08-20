Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $22.00 Million as Stock Value Declined; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $4.06 Million

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 231,422 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 62.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 55,640 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 34,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $211.26. About 17.53 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel sources tell Bloomberg;; 28/03/2018 – CCFC: Apple challenging Google for the biggest presence in schools, and “getting students to associate a certain brand wi…; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Teachers want to have technology to deliver their lessons. Most all teachers want a level of coding for their classes. #RevolutionCHI; 20/03/2018 – Affirm CEO Explains Apple Pay Credit Card (Video); 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 14,000 shares to 300,781 shares, valued at $9.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 75,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Services Corporation holds 1.01% or 24,419 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 1.84 million shares or 2.5% of all its holdings. Meritage Port Mngmt holds 3.58% or 185,739 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt owns 207,600 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 6,570 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ensemble Capital Management has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loews Corporation accumulated 1,300 shares. 35,056 are owned by Lipe Dalton. Alphamark Advsr Lc reported 24,149 shares. Brookstone Capital owns 37,389 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd holds 2.44% or 1.31 million shares. 252,798 are held by Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Pennsylvania Trust Co has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aviance Cap Management Llc, Florida-based fund reported 3,772 shares. 11,986 were reported by Check Capital Mgmt Ca.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.