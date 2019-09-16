Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Boosted Stake in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) by $5.75 Million as Market Value Declined; As Microstrategy (MSTR) Market Value Declined, Hawk Ridge Management Has Increased Holding by $13.27 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 92,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 300,393 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.05M, up from 207,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 85,709 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 10/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Receives Highest Product Scores in 3 of 5 Use Cases in Gartner 2018 Critical Capabilities Report; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR)

Aurelius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp bought 136,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 662,839 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.89M, up from 525,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 226,955 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MSTR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 6.99 million shares or 3.29% more from 6.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 8,343 shares. 344 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 18,156 shares. Aperio Group Lc has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 10,642 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 18,050 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 2,810 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.03% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Comm Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 259 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 5,800 are held by Strs Ohio. S Squared Technology Ltd invested in 24,800 shares.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc by 243,200 shares to 546,508 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 173,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,037 shares, and cut its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldg Inc Ne.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Dropped 10.5% on Monday – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MicroStrategy +13% after bull dismisses Q2 misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Peek Under The Hood: IJS Has 18% Upside – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MSTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 20,191 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0.01% or 14,068 shares. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 6.64% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 195,888 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 108,036 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 53 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. 78,383 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Seizert Prns Limited Liability Com holds 1.44% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 695,430 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd invested in 0% or 21,520 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 87,925 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 145 shares. Tegean Limited Liability Company owns 335,000 shares for 12.41% of their portfolio. Parametric Limited Co stated it has 247,662 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83B and $45.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 720,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.