Aurelius Capital Management LP Decreased Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $22.00 Million; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stock Declined While Oak Ridge Investments Has Boosted Stake

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 15,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 413,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, up from 397,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 816,198 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 03/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Enters into Commercial Manufacturing Agreement with Horizon Pharma plc; 06/03/2018 Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 96c

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 566,132 shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank accumulated 0% or 1,445 shares. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Argi Investment Ser Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 3,847 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc holds 4,571 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 2,334 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Taconic Capital Advsrs Lp holds 625,000 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 8,400 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co stated it has 111,877 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 150,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 224,005 shares. M&T National Bank holds 9,216 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 2.12M shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.24% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 219,600 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Com reported 0.45% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 256,942 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Co has 21,706 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 0.02% or 82,010 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Da Davidson And owns 12,615 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). 1.05M are owned by Victory Capital Management. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 588,512 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 77,314 shares. 25 were accumulated by Whittier Com. Blair William & Il reported 9,460 shares.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 8,663 shares to 180,620 shares, valued at $6.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 12,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,818 shares, and cut its stake in Oak Ridge Disciplined Growth.

