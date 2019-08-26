Aurelius Capital Management LP Cut Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position as Share Price Declined; Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Upped Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Holding

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.06M market cap company. It closed at $6.34 lastly. It is down 27.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 19/04/2018 – Aspen Group Inc. Prices Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – Aspen Pharmacare eyes Saudi Arabia to expand infant milk business; 28/03/2018 – Aspen in talks as bid process nears; 08/03/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS – ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPER PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY; 17/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD APNJ.J – ASPEN CLOSES CIRCA EUR 3,400, 000,000 EQUIVALENT SYNDICATED FACILITIES; 08/05/2018 – Issues of Race in America to be Discussed at Aspen Institute Symposium; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of lncoming President and CEO Dan Porterfield; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 27/03/2018 – SB Projects Founder and Marvel Studios Founding Chairman Create Studio Focusing on Franchise Films, Acquire 50% Stake in Aspen Comics; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $42.68. About 5,171 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raging Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.96% or 303,900 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt accumulated 9,795 shares. Legal And General Gru Incorporated Pcl has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 213 shares. Cwm Llc owns 53 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.01% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 15,782 shares. Diamond Hill Cap accumulated 120,745 shares. Nomura Holding Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Parkside National Bank & Trust & has invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 7,323 shares. 36,989 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Brigade Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 314,200 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corp reported 9,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Com Inc holds 382,325 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Systematic Mgmt LP holds 0.05% or 31,170 shares.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Com Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 440 are held by Tower Lc (Trc). Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 12,860 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 1.07M shares. Oaktop Cap Management Ii LP reported 1.38% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 40,000 shares. Blackrock invested in 274,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 14,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Harvey Partners Ltd Liability owns 4.22% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.00M shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).