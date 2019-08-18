Aurania Resources Ltd. (ARU) Analysts See $-0.07 EPS; Viad (VVI) SI Increased By 33.18%

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) had an increase of 33.18% in short interest. VVI’s SI was 387,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.18% from 291,100 shares previously. With 115,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s short sellers to cover VVI’s short positions. The SI to Viad Corp’s float is 1.97%. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.69. About 95,492 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP – EXPECT 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE TO INCREASE AT A LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE FROM 2017 FULL YEAR REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Loss $9.43M; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY LOSS BEFORE OTHER ITEMS PER SHARE $0.49; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017

Analysts expect Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 27.After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Aurania Resources Ltd.’s analysts see -58.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 15,866 shares traded. Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold Viad Corp shares while 41 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.94 million shares or 0.10% less from 17.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Lp invested in 0.04% or 361,789 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd holds 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 55,077 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 192,083 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Ltd invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,379 shares. 8,800 are owned by Hbk Invests L P. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 17,474 shares. 53,126 were reported by Covey Advsrs Limited Liability Com. 32,092 are held by Mackenzie Fincl. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 8,203 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 4,248 shares.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The firm operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It has a 43.53 P/E ratio. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company has market cap of $94.29 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship asset is the Lost Cities Â– Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.