Aull & Monroe Investment Management Upped Cummins (CMI) Stake; World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Holder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lifted Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $168.92. About 472,111 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.93% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 486,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.25M, up from 475,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.56. About 553,075 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 86.41% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.98% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Ltd Liability Com reported 120,234 shares stake. 111,783 are held by Putnam Limited. Cornerstone Incorporated accumulated 278 shares or 0% of the stock. Eagle Boston Invest Incorporated accumulated 37,715 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moneta Grp Investment Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,872 shares in its portfolio. Navellier & Associates Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 42,687 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Invesco Ltd owns 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 448,959 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,800 shares stake. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested in 3,697 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp reported 3,835 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 145,806 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 2.86 million shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 343,401 shares to 132,260 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 87,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa, a Switzerland-based fund reported 6,244 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,732 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated reported 1,429 shares stake. Sun Life Financial accumulated 248 shares. Shelton Cap holds 0.01% or 269 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 38,828 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 1,687 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc has 0.04% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 273,198 shares. Windward Cap Com Ca reported 70,169 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Amer Century Inc invested in 3.56M shares or 0.57% of the stock. Pnc Fincl invested in 207,975 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma has 216,056 shares. Coastline Com invested in 0.13% or 5,680 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 1,300 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Shares for $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph. 206 shares were sold by Embree Tracy A, worth $30,900 on Wednesday, February 6.

