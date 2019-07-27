Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Cummins (CMI); Verity & Verity Has Decreased Novartis A G (NVS) Holding by $1.13 Million

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $174.74. About 848,590 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 10/05/2018 – Experienced Biotech Executive and Scientific Leader Dr. Stephen Harrison Joins Engine Biosciences as Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 11,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, down from 108,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S OPENS UP 1.9 PCT AFTER IT SELLS STAKE IN CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS FOR $13 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Tender Offer for AveXis at $218/Share Launched April 17; 17/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyer; 10/05/2018 – NOVARTIS INDIA APPOINTS MILAN PALEJA AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT CANADA SAYS EXPECTS TO COMMENCE SALES AND MARKETING OF SILIQ IN THE CANADA IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 09/05/2018 – Probes Reporter®: The story coming out of Novartis on this has now changed so much the SEC is almost compelled to investigate; 27/03/2018 – STERLING GBPCHF= FALLS 0.5 PCT VS SWISS FRANC, BIGGEST DROP IN 7 WEEKS; TRADERS CITE GSK-NOVARTIS DEAL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. 423 shares valued at $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gp Ltd stated it has 1,272 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hallmark Incorporated owns 11,935 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability holds 6,383 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 26,165 shares. Seatown Pte stated it has 60,000 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 37,299 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.66% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Autus Asset Limited Liability Co holds 2,678 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kopp Investment Limited has 0.66% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Beese Fulmer Mngmt owns 34,291 shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 11,096 shares. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Services Ma has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Victory Capital Management has 116,053 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 8,484 are owned by Highstreet Asset Mngmt.