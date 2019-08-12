Aull & Monroe Investment Management Increased Its Cummins (CMI) Holding; USA Technologies Has 0.87 Sentiment

USA Technologies Inc (USAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 45 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 52 sold and trimmed holdings in USA Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 30.81 million shares, down from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding USA Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 27 Increased: 29 New Position: 16.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 84.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired 5,210 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp holds 11,410 shares with $1.80M value, up from 6,200 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $23.66B valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $149.96. About 1.40M shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business

More notable recent USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why USA Technologies Stock Was Slammed Today – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Can USA Technologies Stay Alive? – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “USA Technologies (USAT) Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Delisting Notification – StreetInsider.com” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of USA Technologies Jumped on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $429.01 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

Foundation Capital Llc holds 3.89% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. for 474,066 shares. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc owns 2.24 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Washington Corp has 2.14% invested in the company for 1.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based North Run Capital Lp has invested 1.77% in the stock. S Squared Technology Llc, a New York-based fund reported 488,031 shares.

The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 390,146 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins partners on remote engine diagnostics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 7.36% above currents $149.96 stock price. Cummins had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 31. Evercore downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2. UBS maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Sell” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating.