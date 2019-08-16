Aull & Monroe Investment Management Increases Holding in Cummins (CMI); Usa Financial Portformulas Trimmed Its O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Position as Market Value Rose

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $150.05. About 623,994 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – GLOBAL POWER GENERATION MARKETS CONTINUE TO REMAIN UNCERTAIN; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 36.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 9,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 15,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 25,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $381.27. About 267,280 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 123,134 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Ltd holds 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 216,704 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 332,117 shares. Qs Llc has invested 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 864,309 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.19% or 17,440 shares. 40,027 are owned by Weybosset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Bokf Na invested in 0.03% or 7,574 shares. 424,339 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. 509,719 were accumulated by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Stanley has 0.07% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Gsa Capital Llp owns 3,641 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.11% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 34,440 shares. Farmers holds 0.09% or 1,964 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26M for 19.86 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

