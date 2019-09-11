Aull & Monroe Investment Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Decreased as Valuation Declined; United Contl Hldgs (Put) (UAL) Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Lowered Its Position by $995,400 as Market Valuation Rose

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $12.67 during the last trading session, reaching $382.16. About 7.09M shares traded or 60.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING IS TESTING BLENDED-WING PROTOTYPE: CEO; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM RELATING TO THE CFM56 ENGINE FAMILY – STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY PLANES FROM BOEING FOR $3.24B; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 25/04/2018 – OrlandoBizJournal: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video)

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Put) (UAL) by 9.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 123,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, down from 136,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 1.52M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 11/05/2018 – United Heeds Tomato Fan Rage to Return Juice to the Snack Cart; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines shelves lottery bonus program after employee backlash; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q ADJ PRE-TAX MARGIN 0.0% – 2.0%, SAW ABOUT 0.0%; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.1 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Pressure builds on United over puppy that died on flight; 18/04/2018 – UAL SEES 2020 TARGETED ADJ. EPS $11 TO $13; 24/05/2018 – UAL: United Airlines Settles Lawsuit Over Dog That Died in Overhead Bin; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WILL DEFEND HUBS AGAINST ALL ULCC RIVALS: KIRBY; 19/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $79 FROM $77; 13/03/2018 – UAL SEES 1Q TOTAL CAPACITY 3.5%-4%, SAW 3.5%-4.5%

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $967.35 million for 5.66 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 41.00 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

