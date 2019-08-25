Aull & Monroe Investment Management Raised Cummins (CMI) Holding by $817,970; Stock Value Declined; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Share Value Rose While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $491,294 Its Holding

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $142.02. About 1.43 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 144,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.76 million, down from 148,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $123.09. About 1.84 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Noninterest Income $1.75B; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 16/05/2018 – PNC Chief Executive To Speak At Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and Al Capital as strategic investors; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canandaigua Bankshares Trust holds 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 1,687 shares. Caprock Group reported 0.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 33,542 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Yhb Invest Advisors holds 15,663 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. First Manhattan Company invested in 0% or 886 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 0.35% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 26,249 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.03% or 61,949 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Advisory Services Network, Georgia-based fund reported 15,802 shares. Adirondack Company has 1,092 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 8,505 were reported by Allstate. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.02% or 220 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has 4,317 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap has 2,746 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 18,620 shares to 172,762 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.