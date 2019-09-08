Aull & Monroe Investment Management Boosted Cummins (CMI) Holding by $817,970; Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) Holder Second Curve Capital Raised Holding by $4.38 Million

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 1499.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 34,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 36,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 2,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 322,573 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SBNY News: 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q EPS 63c; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 16/03/2018 Signature Bank Announces Availability of Materials for 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Signature Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBNY); 22/03/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK SBNY.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $163; 24/04/2018 – Signature Bank Expands Network with Appointment of Two Private Client Banking Teams; 19/04/2018 – Signature Bank 1Q Net $34.58M; 17/04/2018 – SIGNATURE BANK APPOINTS VETERAN BANKERS TO HEAD WEST COAST OPERATIONS; FLAGSHIP OFFICE TO OPEN IN SAN FRANCISCO; 22/03/2018 – Signature Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Had Seen 2018 Revenue Up 4%-8%; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Cummins considering $3B deal for GE engine business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.26% or 4,396 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has 112,396 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested in 0.29% or 25,983 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 8,929 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 109,424 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associates reported 22,803 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 15,470 shares. Johnson Financial Grp reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 5,958 shares. 53,327 are held by Royal London Asset Ltd. Allstate reported 8,505 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,532 shares. Loudon Management Lc has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Intersect Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.67% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp reported 5,620 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

