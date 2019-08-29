Aull & Monroe Investment Management Raised Its Cummins (CMI) Holding by $817,970; Share Value Declined; Willis Investment Counsel Holding in Waste Management New (VZ) Decreased by $34.44 Million

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc New (VZ) by 77.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 334,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 98,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25 million, down from 432,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Waste Management Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 4.98 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $149.24. About 686,234 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,498 shares. Haverford Tru Company holds 0.01% or 2,801 shares. Texas Yale reported 5,792 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca reported 70,169 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Miller Howard Invs stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 20,139 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 269 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 211,897 shares in its portfolio. 509,719 are held by Swiss Bancorporation. Asset reported 11,419 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc stated it has 15,502 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Com owns 5,355 shares. Argent Tru invested in 2,469 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 56,289 shares. Private Wealth Advsr invested 0.26% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins: A Strong Dividend Engine For Your Dividend Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas has invested 3.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Zeke Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 97,707 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.87% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 827,002 shares. California-based Wespac Lc has invested 2.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Connors Investor Ser Inc owns 203,950 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Northstar Gru has 0.63% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 23,914 shares. Chesley Taft & Lc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Jennison Limited Company holds 2.16M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Finance Corporation stated it has 0.31% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tirschwell & Loewy Inc reported 0.34% stake. Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 0.88% or 110,503 shares. 84,137 are owned by Salem Cap Management Inc. 73,392 were reported by Aull & Monroe Mngmt. Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, M&R Cap has 0.22% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp by 329,446 shares to 708,406 shares, valued at $38.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co by 502,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GIL).