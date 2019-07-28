Aull & Monroe Investment Management Stake in Intel (INTC) Has Decreased by $392,200; Redmile Group Lowered Holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) as Market Valuation Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 226,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.49 million, down from 2.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.38M market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.71. About 119,230 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 16.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.41% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 22/05/2018 – OXFORD IMMUNOTEC ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF THE ACCUTIX™ BRAND; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 FDA APPROVES OXFORD IMMUNOTEC TESTS FOR BLOOD, PLASMA; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Votes Unanimously to Extend Andy Bryant’s Term as Intel Chmn; 02/05/2018 – Janus Global Technology Adds Crown Castle, Exits Intel; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Intel might buy Broadcom, which is trying to buy Qualcomm; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 181,103 are owned by Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney. Independent Invsts stated it has 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vista Cap Prtnrs has invested 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 28.35M shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New England Inc stated it has 53,063 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Ironwood Invest Lc reported 0.77% stake. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.72% or 329,318 shares. 247,961 are held by Private Advisor Grp Limited. Colonial Advsr accumulated 0.07% or 6,606 shares. 80,077 are owned by Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,977 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 15,072 were accumulated by Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Co. Mu Investments Com Limited invested 4.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 588,000 shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 65,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Cap Mngmt Communications Inc holds 0.44% or 267,290 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 198,804 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 33,969 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 168,781 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 165,512 shares. State Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Eam Invsts Limited Com reported 0.25% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Endurant Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.7% stake. 65,685 are owned by Magnetar Ltd Liability. Oppenheimer And Commerce reported 70,400 shares. D E Shaw & Company, a New York-based fund reported 208,367 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).