Aull & Monroe Investment Management Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Decreased by $361,950; Polaris Industries (PII) Market Value Rose While Van Eck Associates Has Increased Its Holding

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (PII) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 64,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 325,731 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50 million, up from 261,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $85.29. About 25,539 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 19/03/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. vs Arctic Cat Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Declares Dividend of 60c; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 686.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 331.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,919 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 15,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $361.04. About 679,808 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 18/05/2018 – BA: Three passengers on the Boeing 737-200 flight survived the accident. #Cuba – ! $BA; 01/05/2018 – BOEING, KLX DEAL INCLUDES TERMINATION FEES OF UP TO $175M; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 20/04/2018 – EUROPEAN SAFETY AGENCY SAYS ORDERS INCREASED CHECKS ON CFM ENGINES POWERING SOME BOEING 737 JETS; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 580,205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 11,458 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. 3,168 were reported by Capital Ltd Liability Company. Bb&T Corp owns 18,837 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 7,529 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Tru Lp invested in 18,030 shares. 3,222 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 19,961 shares. Parsec Fincl Management Inc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 137,203 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.12% or 134,379 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Great Lakes Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 5,452 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 138,912 shares stake. Aperio Lc holds 13,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 6,387 shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Balchem Corp (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 4,281 shares to 53,315 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 513,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 995,376 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Partners Lp (NYSE:BPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt holds 0.6% or 4,004 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated holds 0.28% or 15,825 shares in its portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists has 2.51% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Psagot Invest House Limited reported 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Communications Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.49% or 4,991 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Gp has 3,972 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment invested in 2,811 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0.17% or 114,654 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,486 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont Blake Advisors Llc has 3,841 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Punch & Inv Inc owns 0.8% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,549 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Of America has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 16,405 are held by Stralem &.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 49.87 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.