Aull & Monroe Investment Management Increases Stake in Cummins (CMI); Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Holder Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed Position by $37.31 Million

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $171.5. About 578,486 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.66 million, down from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 202,898 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 19.08% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q EPS $1.32; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Exits Chile With $67 Million Wind Farm Sale; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY TO SELL OPS IN CHILE TO ARROYO ENERGY AFFILIATES; 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 24/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 13 Days; 13/04/2018 – Siemens’ 10 Top-Valued U.S. Projects Point to Growth of Shale Gas Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE; 10/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group 1Q Rev $111.7M

Analysts await Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 52.94% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.34 per share. PEGI’s profit will be $15.72 million for 35.69 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Pattern Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -151.61% EPS growth.

