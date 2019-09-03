Aull & Monroe Investment Management Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Position by $392,200 as Share Price Declined; Osterweis Capital Management Upped Its Care Com (CRCM) Stake by $2.38 Million; Stock Price Declined

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 97.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 125,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The hedge fund held 252,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 127,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 306,938 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 9.71 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 17/05/2018 – FTC: 20181163: TPG Partners VII, L.P.; Intel Corporation; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Core i7-8086K could be a 5-GHz toast to Intel’s 50th year; 07/03/2018 – ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 07/05/2018 – NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGE INTEL SHAREOWNERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL FOR BOARD TO REPORT COST-BENEFIT ANALYSIS OF POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS BY INTEL, IPAC

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 9.44 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 27,520 shares to 88,915 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,066 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $247,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.