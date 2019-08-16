Aull & Monroe Investment Management Boosted Cummins (CMI) Holding by $817,970 as Market Valuation Declined; Novo (NVO) Market Value Declined While Brinker Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $2.77 Million

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 53,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 151,722 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, down from 204,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 26/04/2018 – EMISPHERE AMENDS LICENSE PACT WITH NOVO NORDISK; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Product Approved for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of VVA, due to Menopause; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION IN LINE WITH ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2 MAY THAT NOVO HOLDINGS A/S INTENDS TO MAINTAIN ITS OWNERSHIP OF CO’S SHARE CAPITAL AROUND 28%; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 11/04/2018 – NOVO NORDISK ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF ZONOVATE® FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMOPHILIA A IN QUEBEC; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA approves inclusion of data on cardiovascular outcomes and severe hypoglycaemia in the Tresiba® label; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences and Novo Nordisk Will Collaborate on Developing EPGN696 for Diabetic Kidney Disease and Other Indications; 18/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk, Red Cross team up to tackle chronic diseases in conflict zones

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.03. About 1.48 million shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alps has 0.27% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 245,770 shares. Ent Fincl Services invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Pitcairn has 0.05% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sfe Counsel stated it has 17,463 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.06% stake. Ls Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 5,201 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 5,397 shares. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has 0.16% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fund Mgmt Sa holds 66,788 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 1,785 shares. Boston Partners reported 778,968 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 510,397 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Beacon Financial Grp stated it has 3,208 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Seatown Pte Limited has 60,000 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 34,495 shares to 141,004 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 22,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,177 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).