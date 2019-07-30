Aull & Monroe Investment Management Upped Its Position in Cummins (CMI) by $817,970 as Stock Value Rose; Nomura Holdings Has Upped Ross Stores (Call) (ROST) Position by $2.26 Million as Market Value Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (Call) (ROST) by 408.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 24,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 5,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $106.43. About 578,892 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: For 13 Weeks Ending May 5, Comparable-Store Sales Forecast Up 1% to 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q Net $450.7M; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ross Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROST); 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.94% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $165.38. About 1.65M shares traded or 39.09% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 12,836 shares to 20,967 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 16,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 81,928 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 7 shares. 148,610 are owned by Natixis. Amp Capital has 265,653 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 6,000 shares. Fred Alger Management Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 72,301 shares. Somerset Trust has 1.23% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 25,090 shares. Blume Mgmt, California-based fund reported 300 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 35,113 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com holds 3,499 shares. Renaissance Gp Ltd Co accumulated 1.18% or 316,762 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.2% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cim Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 6,142 shares. 105 were reported by Ftb Advsr. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 15,700 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $94,399 activity. Embree Tracy A also sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Investment Management Commerce Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 4,306 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 6,383 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 0.13% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Co owns 361,257 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 1,502 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Company reported 450 shares. Verity And Verity Ltd Co reported 28,144 shares stake. Ls Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 5,201 shares. Old Republic Corp owns 209,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 269 shares. 32,000 are owned by Matthew 25 Management Corp. Kings Point Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Quantbot Lp has 0.21% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Dean Associate Lc reported 13,508 shares.