Aull & Monroe Investment Management Stake In Cummins (CMI) Was Has Lifted; Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Declined While Whitnell & Co Trimmed Its Position by $336,000

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 92.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 22,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,788 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27,000, down from 24,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 1.51 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 26/04/2018 – Widen and Capture Integration Partner to Automate Metadata Delivery From Camera to Campaign; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD DOESN’T BELIEVE RECENT NEWELL CHANGES ARE SUFFICIENT; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Activist hedge fund steps up pressure on Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $171.51. About 598,677 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel

Analysts await Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 56.10% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.82 per share. NWL’s profit will be $152.26M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Newell Brands Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.14% EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19,949 shares to 37,849 shares, valued at $757,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 31,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont holds 14,492 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Becker Cap Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 188,343 shares. Symons Mgmt reported 529,745 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 4,420 shares. Prudential Financial has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Primecap Mgmt Ca reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Crawford Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 13,665 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 117,950 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 4.26 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 608,639 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 7,394 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc accumulated 55,493 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 277,372 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.53 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Lc has 165,373 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.54% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 26,680 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 510,397 shares. 2,000 are held by Ellington Mgmt Group Ltd Company. Culbertson A N Communication accumulated 38,015 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors stated it has 4,396 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 0.08% or 6,284 shares in its portfolio. 13,989 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc. Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland has invested 0.81% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Burney accumulated 16,708 shares. Wright Service holds 0.21% or 3,293 shares. Keating Invest Counselors invested 0.63% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Optimum reported 1,575 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 179,259 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. The insider Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900. 423 shares valued at $63,499 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M on Tuesday, February 12.