Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Mplx LP (MPLX) Share Price Declined While Boston Partners Has Cut by $1.16 Million Its Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 2,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 49,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 36,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,926 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 75,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 1.30 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.61M for 13.51 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18B and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 47,298 shares to 67,068 shares, valued at $9.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Private Finl Hldgs In (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 40,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.