Aull & Monroe Investment Management Maintains Position in Cummins (CMI); Moodys (MCO) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 70,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.61 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $200.86. About 494,405 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR U.S. BANKS; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ON KUWAIT’S BANKING SYSTEM- OUTLOOK SUPPORTED BY STEADY NON-OIL ECONOMIC GROWTH AND SOLID FINANCIAL FUNDAMENTALS OVER THE NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS COMPASS GROUP DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS’ CFR TO B1; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK ON TOTAL’S RATINGS TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS; 13/05/2018 – MOODY’S EXPECTS MALAYSIA’S DEFICIT TO STAY NEAR CURRENT LEVELS; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CREDIT PROFILE NOT AFFECTED BY LOWER DIESEL: MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rwanda’s B2 Rating, Maintains Stable Outlook; 08/03/2018 – SCENTRE GROUP NOTES MOODY’S DECISION TO LOWER ITS RATING TO A2; 09/05/2018 – Takeda’s Credit Rating Cut by Moody’s on $62 Billion Shire Deal

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $174.96. About 895,181 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). American Trust Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Plante Moran Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 2,172 shares. Illinois-based Old Republic International has invested 0.89% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Stifel Financial holds 0.1% or 226,805 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 107,946 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested in 14,642 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Com reported 155,323 shares. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Llc reported 1.53% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 0.18% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 94,600 shares. Argent Trust holds 0.04% or 2,469 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 35,096 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canandaigua Bank Trust owns 1,687 shares. Caprock Gru owns 3,947 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $94,399 activity. 423 shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M, worth $63,499 on Tuesday, February 12.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 518 shares to 158,613 shares, valued at $186.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

