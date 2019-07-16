Aull & Monroe Investment Management Boosted Cummins (CMI) Position by $817,970; Market Value Rose; Pacad Investment LTD Has Cut Its Holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $345,828

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $172.31. About 287,570 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Pacad Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacad Investment Ltd sold 8,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 15,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 1.41 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.46M for 14.83 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Lp reported 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 8,245 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Nicholas Investment Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 70,485 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd owns 23,131 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 2.75M shares. 19,907 were accumulated by Orrstown Serv. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.22% or 529,696 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability holds 4,689 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 41,465 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd holds 88,808 shares. Moreover, Twin Mgmt Inc has 0.39% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hartford Co holds 60,930 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 9,808 shares.

Pacad Investment Ltd, which manages about $747.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,700 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $436,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 91,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Shares for $2.51M were bought by Felsinger Donald E. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 22,000 shares. Staley Cap Advisers holds 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 2,430 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Corp has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tudor Corporation Et Al stated it has 50,500 shares. Botty Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,830 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 1,311 shares. 22,803 are owned by Cullinan Assoc. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). North Star Management Corporation holds 3,346 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 29,108 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Inc has 11,935 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 245,770 shares. 13,675 were accumulated by Torray Ltd Llc. Spirit Of America Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $769,399 activity. On Friday, January 18 the insider Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000. Embree Tracy A sold 206 shares worth $30,900.