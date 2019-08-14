Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Cut Its Intel (INTC) Stake; Marathon Capital Management Trimmed Glu Mobile (GLUU) Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 7.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp holds 94,152 shares with $5.06M value, down from 101,552 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $213.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 29.37 million shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance; 27/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Google Keynote and Special Intel Session on User lnterfaces for Multimodal Connected Devices; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.57, REV VIEW $65.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FULL-YEAR CAPITAL SPENDING $14.5 BLN, +/- $500 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up

Marathon Capital Management decreased Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) stake by 22.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU)’s stock declined 30.86%. The Marathon Capital Management holds 172,000 shares with $1.88 million value, down from 222,800 last quarter. Glu Mobile Inc now has $678.37 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 2.69M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 2C; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 23/03/2018 – Glu Mobile Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Glu Mobile has $8.5 highest and $800 lowest target. $8.17’s average target is 75.70% above currents $4.65 stock price. Glu Mobile had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, August 2. Roth Capital maintained the shares of GLUU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 2.

Among 3 analysts covering Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Glu Mobile has $8.5 highest and $800 lowest target. $8.17's average target is 75.70% above currents $4.65 stock price. Glu Mobile had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has "Buy" rating by Benchmark on Friday, August 2. Roth Capital maintained the shares of GLUU in report on Thursday, March 21 with "Hold" rating. The firm has "Outperform" rating by Wedbush given on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity. The insider Tencent Holdings Ltd sold $56.26 million.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.37B for 9.92 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.58’s average target is 14.39% above currents $46.84 stock price. Intel had 30 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, May 10 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Sell”. Citigroup maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of INTC in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 10. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 9. Wedbush maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, July 26. Wedbush has “Underperform” rating and $42.9000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.