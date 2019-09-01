Aull & Monroe Investment Management Increased Stake in Cummins (CMI) as Share Price Declined; Mallinckrodt Pub LTD Co (MNK) Stock Declined While Armistice Capital Has Lowered Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $149.27. About 878,320 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES

Armistice Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (MNK) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.46% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.61 million, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 15.91% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 19.09 million shares traded or 356.63% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 04/04/2018 – Angus Russell To Succeed Melvin Booth As Mallinckrodt Chairman Of The Board In May 2018; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT: FDA VOTED 21 TO 3 OVER STANNSOPORFIN; 04/04/2018 – ANGUS RUSSELL TO SUCCEED MELVIN BOOTH AS MALLINCKRODT CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 04/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt’s Jaundice Drug, Celgene Lifts Outlook: Health Wrap; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – QTRLY H.P. ACTHAR GEL NET SALES WERE $243.8 MLN, DOWN 10.3% OVER $271.8 MLN DUE TO RESIDUAL IMPACT OF PATIENT WITHDRAWAL ISSUES; 07/05/2018 – MNK: SYNACTHEN TETRACOSACTIDE ISN’T SUBSTITUTE FOR H.P. ACTHAR; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Mallinckrodt employee alleges the ingredients in a best-selling drug are a mystery; 08/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.08

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $64,708 activity. Reasons Bryan M. bought $48,383 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) on Friday, June 7.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 100,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $451.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold MNK shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.51 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Service Comm Ma has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% or 32,812 shares in its portfolio. Growth Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). 55,406 are held by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.64 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling owns 30 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Wells Fargo & Com Mn owns 918,964 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) or 8.28M shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). The Germany-based Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh has invested 0.34% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK).

