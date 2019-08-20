Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lifted Cummins (CMI) Position by $817,970; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Oakmont Partners Lifted Position

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 29,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 76,168 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 47,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 3.81M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Dividend Increase Is Consistent With Plan Announced During Summer 2017; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau to meet provincial premiers on pipeline dispute; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – MANY OF RATES SET ON NEGOTIATED RATE ARRANGEMENTS THAT CO BELIEVES SHOULD NOT BE SUBJECT TO ADJUSTMENT DUE TO CHANGES IN TAX LAW; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 09/03/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE WILL GET BUILT; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $146.9. About 598,520 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Net $325M; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,782 shares to 1,873 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.