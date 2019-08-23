Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding in Intel (INTC) as Market Value Declined; Hilltop Holdings Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $430,664

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.79 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 03/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Leaked video names upcoming Intel and AMD CPUs and chipsets; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 17/04/2018 – Ystrategies Announces $100 Million+ in Strategic Opportunities for Infrastructure Finance Partners; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, up from 29,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 15/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 18/05/2018 – VEDANTA RESOURCES PLC VED.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 15/05/2018 – 10-year Treasury yield can get to 4 percent before it punishes stocks: J.P. Morgan strategist; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Is Said to Add Nick DeCock for Equity-Derivatives Sales; 17/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Asset Management Expands Access to Alternative Investment Strategies to Individuals with iCapital Network

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaller Gp Inc holds 21,510 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Associates reported 3,212 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Insight 2811 owns 2,750 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bender Robert & Assocs holds 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,174 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.9% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Maverick Cap Limited holds 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 133,570 shares. Park Oh has invested 3.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 1.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 22,105 shares. 114,150 were reported by Hennessy Advsrs. Schnieders Capital Limited Liability Company reported 53,704 shares stake. Hgk Asset holds 2% or 65,660 shares. Plancorp Limited Company has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 13,371 shares to 53,088 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 36,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,533 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tx Mng By Wrt Op (NYSE:ETV).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.91 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

