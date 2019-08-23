Aull & Monroe Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Declined; Hb Fuller (FUL) Holding Has Increased by Mairs & Power Inc

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 477,939 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness of Hurricane Safety and Readiness; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Hb Fuller (FUL) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 52,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The institutional investor held 2.70M shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.43M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Hb Fuller for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 33,295 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.10 TO $3.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ HB Fuller Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FUL); 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q EPS 92c; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in HB Fuller; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “President’s Retirement Sets Off Leadership Chain Reaction At Cummins – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 4,317 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Schroder Management Group Inc owns 281,807 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 153,803 shares. Kings Point Capital reported 769 shares stake. First City Mgmt Inc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 10,120 shares. Orrstown Financial holds 1.19% or 5,394 shares. Quantitative Ltd Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 17,700 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Agf Invs reported 4,703 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.14M shares. Korea Corp reported 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated reported 559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Invest Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,385 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 64,120 were accumulated by Old Bank & Trust In.

More notable recent H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About HB Fuller Co (FUL) – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 49.48 million shares or 2.15% less from 50.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,400 shares stake. 286,082 were reported by Ameriprise Financial. The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.02% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). 3,602 are owned by Starr. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated reported 0% stake. Raymond James Assoc owns 99,289 shares. Country Club Com Na reported 0.07% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Profund Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.21% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 576,458 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Captrust Fincl has 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Savings Bank Of America De holds 36,633 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72 billion and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 27,739 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $140.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mmm Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 1,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS).